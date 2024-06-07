50 dogs up for adoption after rescued from Fawnskin home

Dozens of dogs and puppies are now ready for adoption after being rescued from a San Bernardino home over the weekend.

Sheriff's deputies were called to a woman's home for a welfare check on Saturday, June 1, and found around 50 dogs and puppies in cages inside her Fawnskin home. The dogs were left uncared for in the heat without food or water.

The woman, Marinda Montanez, 44, was arrested and released on a citation for animal cruelty.

Later that evening, investigators were called to the same house after Montanez left her 8-year-old daughter home alone. She was arrested for child abuse/neglect and booked at Big Bear Jail.

The 8-year-old was treated at the hospital for some neglected wounds and placed with Children & Family Services.

San Bernardino County Animal Control took possession of most of the dogs from her home and they now ready to find their forever homes after being evaluated.

"We quickly impounded, vaccinated and addressed any medical issues right away. After evaluating them, they were all happy and healthy and are ready go," said Laura Montefeld, Animal Control Officer.

If you would like to adopt any of the dog you can visit them at the Devore Shelter in San Bernardino.