5 minors arrested following large disturbance at Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance

Five minors were arrested following Saturday's disturbance involving a large crowd that shut down the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance. At least one officer and one minor were injured.

The incident unfolded just after 4:30 p.m., when officers observed a large group of minors engaged in "disruptive behavior," police said in a news release.

"As Torrance Police Officers assisted with addressing the initial group of disruptive juveniles, additional groups continued to amass in various locations throughout the area and displayed increasingly disruptive behavior," the news release stated.

Multiple agencies were called in to assist after around 1,000 minors converged at the location and were engaged in escalating disruptive conduct.

"The lawless acts we witnessed tonight do not reflect the values of our Torrance community. The Torrance Police Department and our regional law enforcement partners remain committed to quelling these disturbances and restoring order as quickly as possible," said Torrance Police Chief Jay Heart.

What started the incident was not immediately known, though a social media post on Facebook reportedly urged people to rush the mall for a flash mob smash-and-grab takeover at 7 p.m., which did not materialize. The charges the minors face were not immediately disclosed by authorities.

"We have entered a very sad state when youth visit our community and cause harm and havoc. Crimes committed by youth or adults that are pre-planned and organized to loot and destroy property are not acceptable. Our criminal justice system must address these crimes so we don't have these events repeated without serious consequences. We can and must be better. The coordination and response from our police department and their regional partners is appreciated by our Torrance community," said City of Torrance Mayor George K. Chen.