41-year-old man accused of sexually abusing at least 16 victims, police searching for more victims

An alleged serial sexual assault suspect is accused of prowling social media to bait his victims into going out with him before sexually abusing them.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested 41-year-old Terrance Hawkins in late April and booked him for multiple counts of forcible rape, intimate partner violence, and stalking. Investigators said he would generally meet his victims on social media and briefly date them before abusing them. He would then record them during sexual intercourse.

Terrance Hawkins is accused of sexually abusing over a dozen victims. Los Angeles Police Department

Police released Hawkins' booking photo a month after his arrest hoping they could find additional victims he may have abused.

In two months, investigators identified at least 16 potential victims.

LAPD is still investigating Hawkins' case and continues to search for additional victims that have not come forward.

Anyone with additional information on Hawkins was asked to contact investigators at (213) 709-9017. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers via phone at (800) 222-8477, or through their website here.