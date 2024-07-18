4 people injured, including 2 innocent bystanders, in Westlake shooting near taco stand

Two people were arrested and four were injured, including two innocent bystanders, in a shooting near a taco stand in a Westlake neighborhood Thursday morning.

One of the victims was shot in the stomach and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Two others were taken to a hospital in unknown conditions, police said. A security guard who was walking home also suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

The shooting happened just after midnight near Wilshire Boulevard and Alvarado Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned the suspects targeted one man in the shooting, but four others were struck by gunfire.

Authorities said the two suspects involved in the shooting were arrested.