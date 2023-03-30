4 people injured after pursuit ends in multi-car crash in Downtown LA

4 hospitalized after pursuit ends in crash in Downtown LA

Multiple people were injured after a pursuit ended in a crash in Downtown Los Angeles late Wednesday.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were engaged in a pursuit with a reckless driving suspect at around 9:10 p.m., when the suspect crashed into another vehicle in the 800 block of S. Hope Street.

Four people were injured and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Two separate pursuits ended in crashes Tuesday evening, one of which resulted in the death of a woman in her 60s and left eight others injured in Long Beach.

