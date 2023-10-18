4 people arrested for string of retail robberies throughout LA County

Officers from the Organized Retail Crime Task Force raided two homes in Los Angeles to cap off their investigation into a group of thieves connected to a string of robberies.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the task force arrested four people connected to multiple thefts that happened in L.A. Carson, Lakewood and several other cities on Oct. 12.

Investigators only identified two of the suspects. Daronica Harris and Quenda Scott have been booked for grand theft with active Ramney Warrants. Authorities are holding the pair in lieu of a $150,000 bail.

An arrest warrant is typically issued after prosecutors file charges against a suspect. However, in some cases, a judge may sign off on a "Ramney Warrant" which allows law enforcement to arrest someone before charges have been filed.

According to the LAPD, one of the unidentified was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant while the other was arrested for identity theft.

Photos of the items recovered during the raids. LAPD

During their raids, officers discovered a stolen firearm, about $1,800 in cash and stolen merchandise.

Detectives allowed the retailers to reclaim their stolen items. So far, about $4,500 worth of stolen goods have been identified and returned.