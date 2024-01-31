4 people arrested for deadly shooting of teen

Detectives announced the arrest of multiple people connected to the fatal shooting in Pacoima on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Elmer Quintanilla and his friend were walking near the 13000 block of Carl Street after playing basketball with several other children when a silver Dodge Charger pulled up beside them. After a brief conversation, one of the suspects got out of the car and started shooting. The other suspects opened fire on the two teens shortly after.

Quintanilla and his friend tried to run, but Quintanilla fell to the ground. Despite getting shot in the leg, his friend was able to get away and eventually took himself to a hospital for treatment.

The initial gunman walked over to Quintanilla as he laid on the ground and shot him again, multiple times according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department rushed the teen to the hospital, where he later died.

Elmer Quintanilla's family wearing shirts of their family member. He was shot and killed after playing basketball with several other children. KCAL News

Detectives spent weeks tracking down the suspects and serving search warrants throughout the Greater LA area. They arrested at least four people for the fatal shooting and filed charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery and carjacking.

The carjacking happened in the Antelope Valley.

Two of the people arrested were adults, but the investigators said they also arrested juveniles.

Officers booked Giovanny Montesdeoca and Jose Espinoza for murder. They are being held without bail. The LAPD books two others on the same crime but only identified them by their last names: Gomez and Lopez.

Detectives recovered several firearms during their searches and are working to determine if they were used in the homicide.