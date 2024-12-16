Watch CBS News
4 hospitalized after sedan collides with bus in Santiago Canyon

By Dean Fioresi, Michele Gile

Four people were hospitalized after a school bus collided with a sedan in the Santiago Canyon area of southern Orange County. 

It happened just after 3 p.m. on Santiago Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

It's unclear what caused the crash, but officers say that four people — two students on the bus and two people from the sedan — were taken to nearby hospitals as a precaution. 

Police have not yet detailed how many children were on the bus. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

