4 hospitalized after sedan collides with bus in Santiago Canyon

Four people were hospitalized after a school bus collided with a sedan in the Santiago Canyon area of southern Orange County.

It happened just after 3 p.m. on Santiago Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but officers say that four people — two students on the bus and two people from the sedan — were taken to nearby hospitals as a precaution.

Police have not yet detailed how many children were on the bus.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.