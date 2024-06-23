4 hospitalized after multi-car crash in Riverside County

Four people were hospitalized after a violent two-car crash in the Winchester area of Riverside County on Sunday afternoon.

The crash was reported at around 1:40 p.m. near the intersection of Simpson Road and California Avenue, according to Riverside County Fire Department crews.

Paramedics arrived at the scene where they found three people suffering from serious injuries and another suffering from minor injuries sustained in the crash.

All four of the victims were hospitalized, one of which was airlifted for the severity of their injury.

California Highway Patrol investigators have assumed control of the incident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.