1 juvenile killed, another hospitalized after shooting in Cudahy

Deputies are searching for the people connected to a shooting that killed a juvenile and wounded another early Monday morning.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the shooting happened just past midnight in the 5000 block of Live Oak Street in Cudahy. Authorities discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics tried to treat both victims however one of them died at the scene.

The second juvenile was rushed to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Detectives have not made any arrests.

Deputies encourage anyone with information to contact the department at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or through their website.