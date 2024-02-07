4 arrested inside high-rise covered in graffiti in Downtown Los Angeles

Authorities arrested four suspects for allegedly trespassing at a under-construction high-rise that was recently tagged with graffiti in Downtown Los Angeles.

Officers conducted a search of the vacant building located at the 1100 block of Figueroa Street around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 6, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

"Due to the dangerous nature of the building under construction, and the crimes being committed, the Department worked with building management to obtain a trespass order," LAPD said in a release.

During the search of the building, four suspects were located inside and arrested for trespassing.

The suspects were identified as Sebastian Gutierrez, 29, Andrew Rios, 30, Mauro Aguilar, 35, and Jessie Carreon, 44. Three of the men were cited and released, and the fourth was held on a pending traffic violation warrant.

The luxury real estate development called, Oceanwide Plaza, gained attention after several graffiti artists tagged almost every floor of each building on January 31.

Two people were also arrested last week at the building on suspicion of trespassing.

City Councilman Kevin de Leon introduced a motion last week aimed at cleaning the graffiti on the buildings and pursuing legal action against the building's developer.

Anyone with information about the case please call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.