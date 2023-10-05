Watch CBS News
37-year-old man arrested for vandalizing Ladera Heights neighborhood with swastikas

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities have arrested a suspect whom they believe to be responsible for covering a Ladera Heights neighborhood with swastikas last week. 

Robert Haymore, 37, was arrested in Inglewood on Tuesday after their investigation determined that he was a suspect in the repeat vandalism, that happened on multiple occasions last week

In each incident, residents awoke to find the symbol spray painted or scratched into the paint of their cars. 

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says that they will be holding Haymore in custody as they prepare to present the case for filing with the District Attorney's Office. 

Any additional victims of the vandalism are asked to contact investigators at (323) 267-4819.

