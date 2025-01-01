Watch CBS News
33-year-old Upland woman found dead inside her apartment on New Year's Eve

By Dean Fioresi, Nicole Comstock

A 33-year-old woman was found dead inside of her Upland apartment on New Year's Eve, prompting a homicide investigation from local law enforcement officials. 

At around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Upland Police Department officers were dispatched to the Rancho Monte Vista Apartment Homes, located in the 2100 block of W. Arrow Route, for a welfare check on the victim, police said. 

"The family was unable to get ahold of her and she hadn't shown up for work. So, we show up on scene, we're able to look through a bedroom window and see that there was an unresponsive female on the floor," said Upland Police Sergeant Marci Williams.  

Firefighters that also responded to the area were unable to revive her and she was declared dead at the scene.

"She had injuries on her body that indicate that there was some kind of altercation," said Sergeant Williams. "We are treating it as a homicide at this time."

Investigators are unsure if the woman knew her attacker, but they do not believe it was random. They have not yet specified the nature of the injuries that the woman suffered. 

Anyone who may know more is urged to contact Upland police at (909) 982-1331.

