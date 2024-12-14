$300k worth of narcotics seized, two arrested in Riverside County

Two people were arrested and approximately $300,000 worth of narcotics were seized in Blythe, according to police.

According to the Blythe Police Department, detectives worked in coordination with both the U.S. Border Patrol and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Crisis Response Team to "target narcotics distribution groups in the city."

While executing a search warrant in the 200 block of N. Fir Road on Wednesday, authorities discovered "15.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 4.5 pounds of Carfentanil, 4.5 pounds of powdered fentanyl, 88 grams of heroin, 1,400 pills that contain fentanyl, 280 oxycodone prescription pills and over $40,000 in US currency," police said.

They arrested 41-year-old Hector Adan and 33-year-old Angie Murphy. Both were booked on suspicion of possession of narcotics and are being held in lieu of $200,000 bail each.

"The investigation into this narcotics distribution ring is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated," police said.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact Blythe police at (951) 922-6111.