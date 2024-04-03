$30 million reportedly stolen from building in San Fernando Valley

Tens of millions of dollars have been stolen during a massive heist in the San Fernando Valley in what might be one of the biggest burglaries in Los Angeles history, sources tell KCAL News.

It's unclear if there were multiple people involved in the burglary. However, sources said that the burglary happened at a business that stores and handles very large amounts of cash for other businesses.

The Los Angeles Police Department and the FBI have not released details.

"The LAPD and the FBI have a joint investigation into an alleged burglary that occurred on Sunday evening, March 31, 2024. No additional information related to the incident is being released," the agencies said in a joint statement.