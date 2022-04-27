3 suspects ID'd in San Jose abduction of baby boy; motive still unclear

Authorities have arrested two men and a woman in the abduction of a 3-month-old boy from an apartment in San Jose Monday afternoon.

A motive for the kidnapping remains unknown.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jose Roman Portillo, 43-year-old Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez and 37-year-old Baldomeo Sandoval have been arrested on charges of kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, child abduction and home invasion, San Jose police reported Wednesday.

Clockwise from top left: Baldomeo Sandoval, Jose Roman Portillo and Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez. (San Jose Police Department)

According to police, at around 1 p.m. Monday, Portillo entered a San Jose apartment and abducted 3-month-old Brandon Alexis Cuillar while his grandmother was unloading groceries from a car.

Security images released by police showed the suspect, believed to be Portillo, holding a Brandon in a car seat covered in a blanket.

On Tuesday morning, police raided Portillo's home, where they found Brandon unharmed.

Investigators learned that prior to the kidnapping, Ramirez had transported Brandon and his grandmother to run errands.

Detectives interviewed Ramirez following the abduction and became suspicious when her statements changed several times, police said. Sandoval was also arrested after being interviewed.

All three suspects' motive in the abduction remains unclear. The suspects had some previous connection his family.

"We know there is some connection to the family, but we don't know exactly what that connection is," San Jose Assistant Police Chief Paul Joseph said Tuesday. "That will be determined during the course of the investigation."