3 people critically injured after car veers off road near Agua Dulce

By Dean Fioresi

Three people are in critical condition after a car veered off the road near Agua Dulce on Monday. 

The crash happened at around 4 p.m. on State Route 14 near Escondido Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

Crews arrived to find a car with severe damage at the bottom of the embankment off southbound lanes of the road. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

A medical helicopter was reportedly en route to the location to airlift at least one patient injured in the incident. 

No further information was provided. 

