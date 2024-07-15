3 people critically injured after car veers off road near Agua Dulce

Three people are in critical condition after a car veered off the road near Agua Dulce on Monday.

The crash happened at around 4 p.m. on State Route 14 near Escondido Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Crews arrived to find a car with severe damage at the bottom of the embankment off southbound lanes of the road.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A medical helicopter was reportedly en route to the location to airlift at least one patient injured in the incident.

No further information was provided.