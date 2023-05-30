3 L.A. burger spots made it onto Yelp's top 100 nationwide list

As the end of burger month approaches, there's still time to brag about some L.A. burger spots that made Yelp's all-time top 100 burger choices nationwide.

Yelp combed through the public-opinion-based results by way of total volume and ratings of reviews, and when a business had multiple locations, the highest-ranked place was named.

"We've compiled a list of the Top 100 Burger Spots across the US. You'll find choices for every burger type and taste, from fast-food faves and juicy diner classics to outrageous stack-ups at the latest pop-up joints—and a host of international mashups, too," wrote Yelp.

Within the top 20, Father's Office, known for its Office Burger made with caramelized onions, bacon, and Gruyere cheese came in at the #5 spot and Monty's Good Burger at 516 S Western Ave Los Angeles, came in #12. At #78, the Burbank In-N-Out Burger slid onto the nation's top burger list. Father's Office has locations in Culver City, Santa Monica and downtown L.A.

The #1 burger spot in the nation according to Yelp is in Atlanta -- Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, and not too far away, the Las Vegas burger spot, Gordon Ramsay Burger, came in at #4.

At #10 was KoJa Kitchen in Berkeley, and #11 was Evolution Fast Food in San Diego.

Here's a look at the top 10 from the list of 100: Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, Atlanta, GA

Minetta Tavern, New York, NY

Slutty Vegan Ralph David, Atlanta, GA

Gordon Ramsay Burger, Las Vegas, NV

Father's Office, Los Angeles, CA

The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar, Charlotte, NC

Sister Liu's Kitchen, Durham, NC

Facing East, Bellevue, WA

Kuma's Corner - Belmont, Chicago, IL

KoJa Kitchen, Berkeley, CA