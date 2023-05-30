Long Beach Police shoot stabbing suspect who wounded multiple victims

Just before noon Tuesday, Long Beach Police officers shot a suspect around the 2nd Street, Livingston Drive intersection in Belmont Shore who allegedly stabbed several people

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing, found the suspect and the shooting occurred, according to preliminary Long Beach Police Department reports.

LBPD reported around 12:30 p.m., that there was not a safety threat to the public as the entire 2nd Street and Livingston Drive intersection remained closed during the investigation.

The Long Beach Post reports that residents in the area saw a commotion in Livingston Park, where they say it appeared a man was punching someone else continuously, and some witnesses report to the Post that they saw a knife.

The suspect's condition is not known at this time.

KCAL News