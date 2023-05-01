Watch CBS News
3 killed in Big Bear plane crash

A plane crash at Big Bear Airport left three people dead Monday. 

Firefighters said it was reported around 2:01 p.m. that a single-engine plane was down at the airport. All three people on board the aircraft died at the scene. 

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and are on the way to the scene. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on May 1, 2023 / 3:09 PM

