Federal authorities to investigate fatal plane crash in Beverly Crest area

Federal authorities are expected to begin their investigation Sunday into the circumstances surrounding a fatal plane crash in the Beverly Crest area.

Crews located the airplane on a steep hillside above a home in the 3000 block of Beverly Glen Circle just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The pilot, the sole occupant of the plane, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other deaths were reported. The aircraft was recovered hours after it was reported missing. Witnesses in the area described the crash as sounding similar to a "bomb."

"We did hear it. It was behind us, not in front of us," said one resident. "Like a big bomb. It was very, very loud and we could feel some vibrations as well."

The Los Angeles Fire Department was first notified of the possibly downed single-engine aircraft just before 8:10 p.m., after air traffic control lost contact with the pilot near Stone Canyon Road and Muholland Drive. Crews searched a "large swath of mountainous territory" near Beverly Crest for hours before the plane was located at around 11:30 p.m.

The plane was believed to be flying between Santa Monica Airport and Van Nuys Airport when signal was lost.

Federal investigators and others are expected to conduct their portion of the investigation starting Sunday morning.