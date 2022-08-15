3 injured in shooting outside Six Flags Great America near Chicago

Three people were injured in a shooting outside Six Flags Great America Sunday evening in suburban Chicago.

A little before 8 p.m. local time, shots were fired from a vehicle in the parking lot of Six Flags, the amusement park said in a statement.

Two people were taken to a hospital for evaluation and a third declined treatment at the scene, Six Flags said. Their conditions were not confirmed.

The incident created chaos and confusion, with videos posted to social media showing parkgoers attempting to shelter in place or hide. Multiple agencies responded, including Illinois State Police.

A source told CBS Chicago that no arrests have been made.

Six Flags said it closed the park early, with visitors and staff being led out by officers.

Six Flags Great America is located in Gurnee, a village which is part of the Chicago metro area. The Gurnee Police Department is investigating the shooting.