3 homes damaged, dog dead after fire in Pasadena neighborhood

Three homes were damaged and a dog was found dead after a fire broke out in Pasadena on Saturday.

The blaze was reported at around 1:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of E. Bell Street between Mentor Avenue and Catalina Avenue, according to the Pasadena Fire Department.

While no human injuries were reported, firefighters found a dog had died at the scene of the fire. The Pasadena Humane Center and Pasadena city officials were alerted.

As the investigation into the incident continued, the public was asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Public works utility crews were working to de-energize live wires that remained near the spot of the blaze.

No further information was provided.