2nd place Powerball ticket sold in Calif., valued at over $1 million

A California Lottery player is $1,311,695 richer after matching the first five numbers of the Powerball, officials said. 

The second-place ticket was sold  at Town & Country Market in San Francisco. Saturday's winning numbers were 47, 54, 57, 60, 65, and Powerball 19. 

Because no one matched all six numbers, the Powerball's top prize will roll to an estimated $1.55 billion for Monday. 

"If someone matches all six numbers in the next draw on Monday night, they'll have a choice between taking the jackpot prize over 30 annual installments or taking the cash value all at once. That lump sum payment is currently estimated to be nearly $680 million," the California Lottery said in a news release. 

