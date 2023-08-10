$20k reward offered for information on La Verne jewelry store robbers

A $20,000 reward has been offered for information on the group of people responsible for a brazen robbery at a La Verne jewelry store in early July.

The city of La Verne initially offered $10,000 towards the reward, which was then matched by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, who agreed to contribute to the reward in hopes of increasing the likelihood of getting information.

The crime occurred back on July 1, at around 12:15 p.m., when a group of suspects targeted Rodeo Jewelers, located at 1560 Foothill Boulevard.

Four suspects jumped out of a white, four-door sedan that crashed through the front windows of the store and began to smash display cases while stealing jewelry.

During the robbery, one of the store's employees was assaulted but did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

Police said that the suspects then fled from the area in a different car, which they described as a black sedan.

"This family-owned business was hit hard and deserves our support," said Supervisor Kathryn Barger in a statement. "I am hopeful this reward will encourage anyone with information to reach out so we can put a stop to individuals engaging in criminal behavior and hold them accountable."

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact investigators at (909) 457-6541.