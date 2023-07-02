Brazen robbery unfolds at Rodeo Jewelers in La Verne; employee injured

An investigation is underway in La Verne following a brazen robbery that occurred at Rodeo Jewelers over the weekend.

One employee was assaulted during the incident, which unfolded just after 12 p.m. Saturday, in the 1500 block of Foothill Boulevard.

The suspects rammed through the storefront before ransacking the display cases. La Verne PD

There, La Verne police said a sedan drove through the glass storefront before four men entered the store, shattered displays, and loaded several bags with jewelry.

The suspects fled in a second getaway vehicle that was black.

The employee's injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Anyone with more information about this incident was asked to call the La Verne Watch Commander.