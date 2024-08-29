2 teen girls and newborn baby found, police say

Police locate missing teens and newborn baby last seen in East Los Angeles

Police have found the two teen girls and newborn baby who went missing earlier this week, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Los Angeles Police Department issued an Ebony Alert for 14-year-old Amoria Brown, her 3-week-old daughter Omoria and her sister-in-law, 15-year-old Sanaii Brown, when the trio was last seen in East Los Angeles. Officers believed the teens and newborn were headed to the high desert area with family.

After four days, officers announced on X they had deactivated the advisory and located the three girls.

The CHP did not release the condition of the girls.