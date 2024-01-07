2 people killed, 4 others injured in multi-vehicle crash in Canoga Park

Two people were killed and four others were injured Sunday in a multi-vehicle crash in Canoga Park, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 7600 block of N. Topanga Canyon Boulevard, resulting in two of the victims being trapped in the wreckage.

Authorities said two of the victims died at the scene. Two others were in critical condition, and the two remaining victims sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. Several lanes are closed near the intersection of Topanga Canyon and Saticoy Street while the investigation continues.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area or use available detours.