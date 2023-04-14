2 men face felony charges for attacking a man after a Dodger Stadium November concert

Two men have been charged in connection with a fight outside of Dodger Stadium following an Elton John concert last November.

Reece Hopkin,38, and Chad Reeves, 42, were each charged with one felony count of battery with serious bodily injury. Hopkin also faces one felony count of vandalism or destruction of property, District Attorney George Gascón's office announced Friday.

On November 17, 2022, there was a dispute between a woman and a 64-year-old man in the Dodger Stadium parking lot. The defendants got involved and allegedly began assaulting the man who suffered serious injuries.

As the defendants walked away, a man who was recording the incident on his phone followed them. Hopkin is accused of grabbing the man's phone and throwing it on the ground.

"What started out as a night of entertainment and revelry ended in violence. Verbal disagreements should never take such a dangerous turn," District Attorney Gascón said. "I want to thank the LAPD for their thorough investigation and our prosecutors who meticulously reviewed the case to determine what charges should be filed. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure that our entertainment venues are safe for all."

Both men are expected to be arraigned on May 15