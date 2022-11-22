LAPD promising more arrests in beating of couple outside Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium

LAPD searching for more suspects connected to the beating of a couple at an Elton John concert

LAPD searching for more suspects connected to the beating of a couple at an Elton John concert

LAPD searching for more suspects connected to the beating of a couple at an Elton John concert

Los Angeles police are promising to make more arrests connected to the beating of a married couple after an Elton John concert.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, only one person has been arrested for the beating at the Dodger Stadium parking lot last Thursday night.

With his ankle in a cast and using crutches, Jaime said on Monday that he is still in a lot of pain from the brutal attack.

Nicole Renteria

"My ankle hurts, it's broken," said Jaime, who only wanted to be identified by his first name. "The side of my head I have these contusions here."

Jaime was knocked unconscious as another man punched him in the face. Jaime, who is a grandfather, said he and his wife were leaving the Elton John concert when someone in a group smacked his rearview mirror. According to the grandfather, when he got out of the car to ask, a woman punched him shortly before other men started beating him.

"I went to the ground and I see legs all around me," said Jaime. "I know people are punching, kicking, hitting me... I just go down. I think 'This is my last day on Earth.'"

Jaime's wife also said she was assaulted and knocked unconscious when she tried to help her husband.

In a video, the suspects also knocked a witness's phone out of his hands.

Jaime said he was never worried about his safety up until that point and is disappointed security was not nearby to help.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact the LAPD at 877-527-3247 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.