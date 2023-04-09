2 killed, at least 4 injured in Fullerton crash involving motorcycle, multiple cars

Authorities Sunday were investigating the circumstances that led to a chain-reaction crash in Fullerton resulting in the deaths of two people and injuries to at least four others.

A preliminary investigation reveals that an Audi sedan with a 32-year-old driver and Yamaha motorcycle were traveling northbound on Magnolia from Orangethorpe avenues when they struck a Toyota Siena that was making an eastbound turn onto Flower.

The impact of the collision caused the motorcyclist to be to be ejected and the Audi to veer off the roadway striking a bicyclist and a 70-year-old pedestrian, both of whom were on the east sidewalk of Magnolia. The Audi then struck a telephone pole, coming to rest against the front of a home. A gas leak resulted and multiple residents in the area had to be evacuated.

The driver of the Toyota Sienna, who is 74 years old, and his 15-year-old passenger, were transported to a hospital with minor injuries. The male bicyclist in his 30s was transported to a hospital with moderate injuries. The driver of the Audi only complained of pain.

The motorcyclist was transported to a trauma center where he was pronounced dead. The pedestrian also died at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Alcohol or drugs are not believed to have played a factor. Magnolia Avenue will be shut down in both directions from Orangethorpe Avenue to Valencia Drive until at least 4 pm., authorities said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to call Fullerton Police Traffic Accident Investigator Manes at (714) 738-6815.