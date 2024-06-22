2 dead, 2 injured after car flies off 105 Freeway off-ramp into LAX employee parking lot

Two people were killed and two others injured during a crash on the 105 Freeway near Los Angeles International Airport early Saturday morning that sent one of the cars over the side of an off-ramp.

It happened at around 3 a.m. on westbound lanes of the freeway near Nash Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers arrived to find that one of the cars involved had flown off the off-ramp and crashed into another vehicle in an employee parking lot below.

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. No information was provided on their identities.

The two other victims were rushed to nearby hospitals in unknown conditions.

No further information was provided.