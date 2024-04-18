2 arrested for allegedly shooting 13-year-old boy to death in Anaheim

Anaheim police arrested a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old on Thursday for the deadly shooting of a 13-year-old boy.

It happened on Wednesday at about 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of Ball Road and Fern Avenue. Officers found the boy bleeding from at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics rushed him to a nearby hospital where he later died, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Police flooded the area with patrol units, investigators and SWAT personnel to search the area for suspects, eventually arresting 20-year-old Bryan Gonzalez and an unidentified 17-year-old boy.

Detectives believe the shooting was gang-related but did not disclose any other details.

Gonzalez was booked into jail for being an accessory to the murder. The 17-year-old was sent to Orange County Juvenile Hall for murder.

Investigators withheld the victim and suspect's identity because of their ages.

The department asked anyone with information about the case to call (714) 765-1900. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) 847-6227.