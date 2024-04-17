Watch CBS News
Shooting leaves one hospitalized in Anaheim

By Dean Fioresi

One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Anaheim on Wednesday. 

Officers were called to the scene, in the 2800 block of Ball Road, at around 4:15 p.m. after learning of a shooting in the area, according to Anaheim Police Department Sergeant John McClintock. 

They arrived to find one person suffering from an injury, who was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. 

They did not provide any information on a possible suspect or motive in the shooting. 

Ball Road between Beach Boulevard and Dale Avenue was closed for the police investigation. 

First published on April 17, 2024 / 8:04 PM PDT

