2 arrested after 28-year-old man found dead in LA's MacArthur Park Lake

By Marissa Wenzke

/ KCAL News

Investigators at the scene where a dead body was found in MacArthur Park Lake. KCALNews

Two people were arrested in connection with the dead body of a 28-year-old man found in MacArthur Park Lake, authorities said Thursday.

Officers responded to a call about a man in the lake at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday and found the body, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD has not given any details on how the people arrested may be involved.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner identified the person who died as a 28-year-old man.

Police have said he is believed to be part of the unhoused population.   

Investigators came across surveillance video that shows two men pushing the body into the lake, according to police.

No other details have been released as the investigation continues. 

Marissa Wenzke

Marissa Wenzke is a journalist based in Los Angeles. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from UC Santa Barbara and is a graduate of Columbia Journalism School.

First published on June 6, 2024 / 9:47 AM PDT

