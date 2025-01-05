1 detained after man stabbed to death outside McDonald's in Santa Ana

One man was arrested following a deadly stabbing outside of a McDonald's in Santa Ana on Sunday.

Officers were called to the intersection of Sunflower Avenue and Bristol Street a little after 3 p.m. upon learning of an assault with a deadly weapon that had occurred in the area, according to Santa Ana Police Department officials.

They arrived and found an unresponsive man suffering with a stab wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, police said. He has not yet been identified.

One man was detained at the scene, according to SAPD.

There were no other injuries reported in the incident, which remains under investigation by detectives.

It's unclear how long traffic in the area would be impacted.

Video posted to the Citizen app shows a large presence of police officers in the area where the assault took place.