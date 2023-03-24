Watch CBS News
19-year-old West Covina man suspected of fatally shooting two family members arrested

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A 19-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting two of his family members was arrested after months of searching by authorities. 

Michael Antonio Mariano Jr., was arrested on Tuesday at an apartment complex in Corona, more than four months after West Covina Police Department officers began their search. 

He was wanted in connection with the fatal double-shooting of West Covina residents Maliki Foust, 22 and Majarion Foust, 19, who are believed to be his cousins. 

While they searched for Mariano, police detained Lorraine Fisher, his sister, who was temporarily detained on suspicion of being an accessory to the crime, which occurred back on November 2, at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of South Sentous Avenue in West Covina at around 10:45 p.m.

Fisher has since been released.

First published on March 25, 2023 / 6:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

