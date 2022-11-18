West Covina police seeking suspect who fatally shot two of his cousins

Police searching for suspect who shot and killed his two cousins in West Covina

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed two of his cousins in West Covina in early November.

According to West Covina Police Department, the shooting occurred on November 2 at the Walnut Ridge apartment complex on the 3400 block of South Sentous Avenue at around 10:45 p.m.

The victims, brothers Maliki Foust, 22 and Majarion Foust, 19, were sitting inside of a car at the complex's carport when they were approached by their cousin, Michael Mariano Jr., 19.

At some point, a shooting occurred, leaving both of the victims dead at the scene. They were both shot multiple times.

Surveillance footage from the scene shows the chaos unfolding before a person, presumably Mariano Jr., can be seen running from the area.

A third person, a 21-year-old male, was also present at the shooting, but was unharmed. His identity will not be released by police.

"Over the past two weeks detectives worked diligently at collecting evidence, corroborating witness statements and working varius leads," said West Covina PD in a release. "Based on the evidence, detectives are confident the person who murdered Maliki and Majarion is their cousin, 19 year old Michale Mariano Jr."

Police are hoping that Mariano Jr. will turn himself in, and are advising the public that he is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be confronted.

They said he is known to frequent the Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.

Anyone with information was advised to contact police at (626) 939-8688.