19-year-old driver of fatal Orange crash charged with murder

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

19-year-old Azarie Dupree Fuller has been charged with murder after he crashed the car he was driving in Orange on Saturday morning, killing three people and injuring three others, including himself.

Fuller, a native of Exeter, Calif., was charged with three felony counts of murder by the Orange County District Attorney. 

Fuller, who authorities said was driving the Nissan Altima despite not having a driver's license, was speeding at 100 mph near W. Lincoln Avenue and Glassell Street.

The Altima came to a screeching halt, nearly hitting a parked Orange PD cruiser, and shortly after officers began pursuing the vehicle which carried seven people inside, including five minors. 

Shortly after the pursuit started, Fuller crashed into multiple light poles. As a result to the crash, all seven people inside the vehicle were ejected, according to the OC District Attorney's office. 

Fuller, whose bail is set at $3.5 million, was also charged for evading while driving recklessly and causing death, three felony counts of child endangerment by a caretaker, one misdemeanor count for driving without a valid license, and an infraction for speeding more than 100 mph, according to authorities.

14-year-old Dayanara Rebolledo, 17-year-old Dominic McGinley and 26-year-old Gustavo Castro were pronounced dead at the scene after the crash.

First published on July 14, 2022 / 6:23 PM

