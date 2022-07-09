3 killed, 4 hurt in fiery crash in Orange

Two men and a woman were killed and four others were injured, including the driver, in a single-car crash in Orange Saturday.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. According to officers with the Orange Police Department, a 2005 Nissan Altima was speeding on Glassell Street.

When officers caught up with it, the car was engulfed in flames and a possible nitrous oxide tank and balloons were found "in and around the vehicle," said Sgt. Phil McMullin of the Orange Police Department. "It hit guardrails and signal lights related to a railroad crossing," he said.

The two males and the female were pronounced dead at the scene and paramedics rushed four people -- three with critical injuries and one with moderate injuries -- to hospitals, he said. One of the critically injured was the motorist driving the Nissan.

Two of the three critically injured people were minors, he added.

"Impairment and speed were factors in this collision," McMullin said.