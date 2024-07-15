19-year-old arrested for deadly Santa Ana shooting in 2022

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly gang-related shooting that happened in Santa Ana back in 2022.

The shooting originally occurred on April 28, 2022 at around 7:20 p.m, when officer were informed of a shooting that happened in the west alley of 1400 S. Minnie Street, according to a statement from the Santa Ana Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a 20-year-old man, since identified as Robert Izelo of Tustin, suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a car,. A second victim was also found nearby suffering from one gunshot wound to the upper body.

Both were rushed to the hospital by Orange County Fire Authority paramedics, where Izelo later died. The second victim survived.

Now, years later, police investigators who have been "diligently investigating" the shooting were able to determine that the incident was gang-related.

"Detectives identified the shooter as 19-year-old Kevin Chavez of Santa Ana, who was 17-1/2 years old at the time of the homicide," they said.

He was arrested on July 12 in Santa Ana and booked at Orange County Juvenile Hall, according to detectives. He was charged with murder.

No further information was provided.