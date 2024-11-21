19-year-old arrested for allegedly killing 4 people in Lancaster

Los Angeles County deputies arrested a 19-year-old on Thursday for allegedly killing four people at a home in Lancaster over the weekend.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department will present the case against Miguel Sandoval to the District Attorney's Office next Monday.

Authorities responded to a 911 call about several people being shot inside a home in the 44500 block of Tabler Avenue during the early morning hours of Nov. 16. An LASD detective said the caller was hiding inside her room when she called 911.

"She called 911. She stayed in her room because she was scared and that's when the deputies were able to locate her, extract her from the home," said LASD Detective Steve DeJong. "She probably could have suffered some life-threatening injuries."

When they arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames.

Deputies rescued three people from the home and arriving firefighters rescued another two people from inside, according to LASD. Three of the victims died at the scene, while paramedics rushed another person to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators identified the three victims who died at the scene as 26-year-old Christine Asa-Ca, 24-year-old Edwin Garcia and 21-year-old Janvi Maquindan. The fourth victim, Matthew Montebello, died at the hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to reach the LA County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.