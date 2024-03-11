18-year-old woman arrested for deadly shooting at San Pedro Bar

Los Angeles police arrested an 18-year-old woman for killing a 33-year-old father of two inside a San Pedro in January.

The shooting happened on Jan. 20, when 33-year-old Tyrone Tyars went to the Machista Bar to pick up his fiancée. Tyars' family said she felt unsafe. He got there before 12 a.m.

Following an altercation between multiple people, 18-year-old Estrella Rojas allegedly began shooting, striking Tyars, his fiancée and a 44-year-old man.

"He only came here to pick up his kids' mother," said Tyars' mother, Ira McGrady. "How did my son get murdered?"

Tyars died at the bar, while his fiancée and the other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"My life changed January 20th, when I was told my son was murdered here," McGrady said.

With the help from the FBI, the Los Angeles Police Department tracked down Rojas in San Pedro on March 7. The LAPD investigation unveiled Rojas' alleged connection to another shooting on Jan. 6. Officers do not believe the shootings are related.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged Rojas with one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

"This arrest is important to both the family and friends of Tyrone Tyars and our entire community, which has been deeply disturbed by this senseless act of violence," Councilmember Tim McOsker said. "Tyrone's young life was cut far too short and the pain that his partner, children, loved ones, and friends have gone through is unimaginable."

Tyars leaves behind two children.