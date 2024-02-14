Watch CBS News
Student arrested for making "criminal threats of violence" at Ontario Christian High School

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

A student has been arrested after investigators were able to determine that they made "criminal threats of violence" against Ontario Christian High School. 

The unidentified 18-year-old student was arrested on Saturday after Ontario Police Department personnel were able to determine that the student had made "viable threats" last Thursday. 

They were made aware of the threats by another student at the school, who alerted someone that the arrested student, who was suspended for undisclosed reasons, was plotting violence on campus. 

An investigation led them to the student's home where they discovered weapons, according to OPD Corporal Bill Lee. He did not go into further detail about what exactly they found. 

Detectives also did not provide information on the nature of the violent threats. 

More information will be provided by authorities at a press conference at Ontario Police Department at 4 p.m.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on February 14, 2024 / 2:44 PM PST

