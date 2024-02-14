Student arrested for making "criminal threats of violence" at Ontario Christian High School

A student has been arrested after investigators were able to determine that they made "criminal threats of violence" against Ontario Christian High School.

The unidentified 18-year-old student was arrested on Saturday after Ontario Police Department personnel were able to determine that the student had made "viable threats" last Thursday.

They were made aware of the threats by another student at the school, who alerted someone that the arrested student, who was suspended for undisclosed reasons, was plotting violence on campus.

An investigation led them to the student's home where they discovered weapons, according to OPD Corporal Bill Lee. He did not go into further detail about what exactly they found.

Detectives also did not provide information on the nature of the violent threats.

More information will be provided by authorities at a press conference at Ontario Police Department at 4 p.m.