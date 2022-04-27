$18.8 million settlement reached in Lamborghini crash that killed Monique Munoz

An $18.8 million-settlement has been reached between the family of a woman killed in a crash with a red light-running Lamborghini SUV and the family of the 17-year-old who was behind the wheel.

The settlement was reached on behalf of the family of 32-year-old Monique Munoz, who was killed on Feb. 17, 2021, when a Lamborghini ran a red light at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Overland Avenue and slammed into her vehicle as she tried to turn left during rush hour traffic. She had been on her way home from her job at UCLA Health in Los Angeles.

A crash involving a Lamborghini in West Los Angeles which left a 32-year-old woman dead on Feb. 17, 2021. (CBSLA)

Brendan Khuri, the 17-year-old son of millionaire businessman James Khuri, was sentenced to 9 months in a juvenile camp after admitting to his part in the crash. James Khuri has been charged with a misdemeanor for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on June 8.

Daniel Ghyczy, one of the attorneys representing the Munoz family, said the case against the Khuri family was never about money.

"The family faced numerous hurdles from both private insurance companies and the LA District Attorney's office, and experienced the harsh realities of racism and bias against those from underserved communities," Ghyczy said in a statement. "The family pleaded for the District Attorney to investigate this case and met with the office dozens of times to advocate for their family."

According to the attorneys, Brendan Khuri and his father often posted video of themselves on social media racing across Los Angeles' busy surface streets, sometimes against each other. Brendan Khuri had only received his license a few months before the fatal crash, and had already had several run-ins with law enforcement, including one that ended up with his Lamborghini SUV being impounded by the Beverly Hills Police Department, the attorneys said. The SUV was returned to Brendan by his father less than two days later, according to tow records.

A restitution hearing on Wednesday was postponed to a later date, when the the Khuri's total monetary recovery will be determined and could exceed $25 million, according to the Munoz family's attorneys.