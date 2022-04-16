15-year-old boy fatally shot trying to buy cellphone in Long Beach; Suspect arrested

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot on Friday evening when he arranged to meet with the seller of a cellphone through an online mobile marketplace.

The shooting took place just before 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Via Wanda, where the boy and the seller had planned to meet to complete the transaction.

When Long Beach Police Department officers arrived, they found the 15-year-old boy, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Authorities identified him Saturday morning as Joshua Simmons. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As they investigated the fatal shooting, authorities were contacted by the male suspect who admitted to his involvement.

He was detained a short time later in Long Beach, and authorities took custody of the firearm in his possession.

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Los Angeles resident Jose Bustamante Cardenas. He was booked on one count of murder was being held on $2 million bail.