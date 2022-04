Family of 15-year-old boy left mourning after he was shot trying to buy a cellphone in Long Beach Joshua Simmons, just 15-years-old, was fatally shot Friday evening when he arranged to meetup with the seller of a cellular device via an online marketplace. When he arrived, an altercation broke out which led to the shooting. Rick Montanez was on the scene where he spoke with Simmons' family members who are trying to cope with the loss of their loved one.