$15 million deal approved to help residents at Chinatown housing complex

For 35 families at Hillside Villa, their once affordable housing in Chinatown is on the fast track to becoming unaffordable.

"We are all stressed, a lot of stress," Hillside Villa resident Sonia Rodriguez said in Spanish. "I am fighting for housing, not only for me but for my grandson."

Residents have been fighting rent hikes and evictions since 2020 after the complex's 30-year affordability agreement expired. On Thursday, they held a closed-door meeting to talk about their options since the city's homeless and housing committee approved a $15 million deal in April, extending the contract and subsidizing rent for some of the units.

"They were going to cancel all of the evictions once they came to an agreement," resident Alejandro Gutierez said. "Now, they said no. The evictions are not going [away]. They are going to be on hold for six years."

Tenants said the agreement would force them out.

"If we miss a payment, if we make a loud noise, if the management feels harassed or intimidated by us, that's a reason for eviction," Gutierez said.

They added that the agreement also includes paying back rent with 3% interest on top of the monthly rent. Over the weekend, residents marched to Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez's home to protest. They said she'd let them down.

"I asked her, 'Would you recommend any family member of yours to sign a lease like this,'" Gutierez said. "She said yes. If she does that with her family, what do we expect from her?"

Residents have not seen the agreement, but a lawyer for one of the residents facing eviction told them theirs could look similar. Now, they're scared for their futures.

"Chinatown is our home," Gutierez said. "We don't want to leave."

We contacted the law firm representing the landlord after business hours and haven't heard back. Hernandez's office also did not immediately issue a statement.