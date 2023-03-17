148,000 gallon sewage spills prompts beach closures in Ventura County

A massive spill equaling nearly 148,000 gallons of sewage has closed several miles worth of beach in Ventura County.

According to a statement from Ventura County Resource Management Agency, a "collapsed sewer line caused the overflow of sewage into the street and into the Santa Clara River," from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursday in Fillmore.

The spill, one of many to have occurred across the Southland in the last week, likely came as the result of a massive deluge of rain that hit the area early in the week, just one of 11 atmospheric rivers that have hit since late-2022.

Residents are advised to avoid water at all public access points downstream, as well as beaches south of Ventura Harbor, extending to Oxnard Shores.

"The beaches will remain closed until samples indicate that the ocean water quality meets standards," the statement said.

Anyone seeking additional information on beach closures was advised to call Veolia North America at (805) 223-6700 or visit the Ventura County Resource Management Agency website.

Both Long Beach and Orange County beaches were closed beginning Wednesday due to similar sewage spills.