18,000 gallon sewage spill prompts closure of beaches in Long Beach

Long Beach city officials have restricted all water use at beaches west of the Belmont Pier due to a massive sewage spill.

According to the City of Long Beach, approximately 18,000 gallons of sewage were discharged into the Los Angeles River in the city of Paramount, after the Southland was doused by heavy rains early Wednesday morning.

"State law requires temporary closure and posting at beaches in these situations, out of an abundance of caution, until the water quality meets State requirements," said a statement released on Wednesday afternoon.

"The spill was caused due to sewer capacity and heavy rainfall," a statement from Long Beach Public Affairs Officer Jennifer Rice Epstein said.

City officials, as well as Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the Los Angeles County Sanitation District, are monitoring the condition of the water along the coast.

There was no word on when waters would be reopened to public use.

For more information, you can reach the Long Beach Water Hotline at (562) 570-4199 or by visiting the Long Beach government website.